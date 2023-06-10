Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau Sells 5,625 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 97,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $7,995,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,241,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

