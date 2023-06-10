Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau Sells 5,625 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
CMBM stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $24.19.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
