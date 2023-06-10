Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.01. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 630,604 shares changing hands.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $159,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 437,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 44.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camber Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 176,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.