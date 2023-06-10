C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) & Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Head to Head Comparison

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares C&C Group and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&C Group N/A N/A N/A Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 4.07% 7.59% 3.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of C&C Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&C Group N/A N/A N/A $0.27 6.46 Compañía Cervecerías Unidas $2.97 billion 1.00 $129.99 million $0.69 23.20

This table compares C&C Group and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than C&C Group. C&C Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for C&C Group and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&C Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 0 2 2 0 2.50

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.48%. Given Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is more favorable than C&C Group.

Dividends

C&C Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. C&C Group pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&C Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas beats C&C Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

