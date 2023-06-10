BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.06

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.06 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 150.68 ($1.87). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 147.55 ($1.83), with a volume of 10,920,847 shares trading hands.

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. The company has a market cap of £14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 773.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sara Weller bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £7,300 ($9,075.09). Corporate insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.