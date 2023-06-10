BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.57

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $20.29. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 55,517 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,417,820 shares in the company, valued at $57,863,692.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,011,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,984 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,417,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,863,692.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,276 shares of company stock worth $1,869,836. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

