Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $300.57

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $294.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $308.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

