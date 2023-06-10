Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $16.11

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

