Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE CNI opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.54. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

