Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $10.20

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AXL stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

