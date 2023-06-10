Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $72.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

