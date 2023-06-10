Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 2.6% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NVR worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,405,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,817.96. 14,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,732.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5,249.73. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,863.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.