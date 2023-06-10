Broad Run Investment Management LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. Warner Music Group comprises 0.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WMG. TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.84. 809,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.