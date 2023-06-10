Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $41.92 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,119 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 5.0% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of SS&C Technologies worth $41,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

