Broad Run Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Brookfield Reinsurance accounts for about 0.1% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Brookfield Reinsurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,593,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,815,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 4,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $334.71 million, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

