Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises 4.6% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 495,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $94.89.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

