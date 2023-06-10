Bridge Oracle Hits 1-Day Volume of $493,222.60 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $493,222.60 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Token Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Oracle’s official message board is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

