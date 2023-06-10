Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Braze Stock Up 16.2 %

Braze stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Braze by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. UBS Group lowered Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

