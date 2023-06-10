Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 7.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 31,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 61,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

