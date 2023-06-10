BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.98 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $237.27 or 0.00922355 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $36.98 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,854,719 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,854,865.9814956. The last known price of BNB is 240.69421932 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1454 active market(s) with $761,696,021.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.