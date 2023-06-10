BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.98 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $237.27 or 0.00922355 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $36.98 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,854,719 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,854,865.9814956. The last known price of BNB is 240.69421932 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1454 active market(s) with $761,696,021.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

