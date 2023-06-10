Blur (BLUR) Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Blur has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $27.47 million and $79.09 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 491,987,983.63774735 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.34328927 USD and is down -18.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $54,991,951.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

