Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $120,102.42 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

