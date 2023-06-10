BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,747 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 341.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,126,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 871,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 578,157 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3,045.1% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 403,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 390,296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 785,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 389,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 658,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

(Get Rating)

–

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.