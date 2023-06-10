Black Rock Petroleum (OTCMKTS:BKRP) Trading 9.7% Higher

Black Rock Petroleum (OTCMKTS:BKRP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Black Rock Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

Black Rock Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Rock Petroleum Co is a capital pool company, which engages in the production and sale of oil & gas and gas related equipment. The company was founded by Zoltan Nagy on April 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Point Roberts, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Rock Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Rock Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.