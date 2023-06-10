Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,485 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BKI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. 617,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

