Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 186.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,215 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 93,445 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.