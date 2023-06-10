Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $499.02 billion and approximately $19.50 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,724.71 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00403318 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00105880 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018899 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,398,475 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
