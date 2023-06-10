Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $499.02 billion and approximately $19.50 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,724.71 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00403318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00105880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,398,475 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.