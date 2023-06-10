Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.29. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 77,093 shares trading hands.
Biomerica Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
