Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.29. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 77,093 shares trading hands.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Fore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Articles

