Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CAO Ajit Ramalingam Sells 198 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

BIO stock opened at $361.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $91,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,521,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

