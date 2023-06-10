Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) PT Raised to GBX 1,125 at Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $17.30.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

