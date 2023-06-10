Biconomy (BICO) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $119.86 million and $2.55 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,461,300 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

