Beldex Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $243.66 million and $4.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,754.12 or 0.06774836 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00031790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,325,256 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,725,256 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

