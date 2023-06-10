Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.66

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €114.66 ($123.29) and traded as high as €119.85 ($128.87). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €118.10 ($126.99), with a volume of 238,670 shares trading hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.