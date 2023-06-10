Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 191,053 shares during the period. RadNet makes up 1.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 5.60% of RadNet worth $60,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RadNet by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.10. 755,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

