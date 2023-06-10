Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Invests $24.98 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 794,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $220,252,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 1,526,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.