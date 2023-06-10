Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,914. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,252,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,394,854 shares of company stock valued at $49,951,460. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

