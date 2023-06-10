Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,104. The company has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

