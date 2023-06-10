Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $40.67 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302,902 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.28% of Blue Owl Capital worth $40,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,461,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,113,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of OWL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. 5,444,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,642. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,801.40%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

