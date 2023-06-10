Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $49,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $116.82. 2,635,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,543. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

