Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.88% of MiMedx Group worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MDXG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. 362,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,730. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.