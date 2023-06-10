Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,326,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Nestlé by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 185,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.74. 208,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,312. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nestlé Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.