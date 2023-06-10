Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 4.3%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

