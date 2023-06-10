Barclays Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $125.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $219,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

