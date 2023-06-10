Barclays Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $160.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.96.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

