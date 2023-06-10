Barclays Cuts Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $2.90

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Skillsoft Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.30. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.38 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

