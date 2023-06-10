Barclays Cuts Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $2.90

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.30. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.17.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.38 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
