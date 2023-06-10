Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Shares Down 2%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.27. 1,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.
Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.
