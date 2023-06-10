Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Shares Down 2%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.27. 1,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.