Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$77.55 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.89.

Shares of BNS opened at C$66.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$82.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

