Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Research Coverage Started at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 3.8 %

BOH opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,538,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,103,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.