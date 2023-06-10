Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $67.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.83). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.83), with a volume of 238,939 shares changing hands.

Bacanora Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market cap of £259.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.