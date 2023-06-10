Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.56. Aware shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 26,422 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

