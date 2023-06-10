Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,613 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

AVTR opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

